Crackdown on immigrant families will start on Sunday, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Friday that a nationwide wave of arrests of immigrants facing deportation will start over the weekend, in a plan intended to discourage a surge of Central American migrants.

Reuters reports that the operation is expected to target hundreds of families in 10 cities that have recently been ordered deported by an immigration court but have not yet left the country.

Trump had revealed the operation last month on Twitter but had then postponed it.

Trump told reporters on Friday: “People are coming into this country illegally, we are taking them out legally.” Trump described it as a “major operation” that would mainly focus on removing criminals.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carries out thousands of arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally, on a weekly basis, according to government data. Most of those arrests are made without any advance publicity.

Since Trump announced the plan, a number of city mayors, nearly all Democrats, have repeated their policies of not cooperating with ICE officials on deportations and have advertised helplines people can call to understand their rights.