Craft Beer Week in St. Louis

St. Louis is a beer town. That is especially true this week as the 10th annual Craft Beer Week is celebrated all through the city.

Beer lovers will be able to celebrate the craft beer scene across St. Louis breweries and restaurants until Saturday, August 4.

Corey Moszer of Firecracker Pizza and Beer told KMOV that it’s “an opportunity to come together and showcase what they’ve been doing, educate everyone in town on what they’re up to.”

Moszer says this week will celebrate the large and growing craft beer scene in St. Louis. He said the festival is one of the most successful in the country.

“Tremendously big. I think we have one of the biggest in the country. I would say the growth in the last 5-6 years has been exponential.”

To make the sorting of activities easier for beer enthusiasts, the St. Louis Craft Beer Week group created an app that will preview a daily event schedule. Users can customize their own schedule, adding events to the calendar to ensure that they don’t miss any of the fun. The app also offers a map displaying all the breweries participating in the Metro East and St. Louis area.

Special events to sell beer will also take place at participating restaurants and breweries. Attendants will be able to watch cinema classics while drinking top-class beer.

“We’ll be making a big kahuna pizza, watching Pulp Fiction and drinking some cool beer. Friday we’ll have some very limited allocations that you won’t be able to get anywhere else,” Moszer told KMOV.

More information at stlbeerweek.com