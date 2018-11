Critics warn against Russian national becoming Interpol president

Two of the Kremlin’s most prominent critics warned Tuesday against a Russian becoming the new president of international police organization Interpol, saying they feared Moscow would abuse the post to hunt down its detractors.

Interpol’s general assembly will elect a new president on Wednesday after incumbent Meng Hongwei of China went missing in September. Beijing later said it had detained him in connection with a bribery probe.

Reuters reports that one of the favorites to get the job is a former major general in Russia’s Ministry of the Interior, Alexander Prokopchuk, which has alarmed critics of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian dissident and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and U.S.-born Kremlin critic Bill Browder gave a joint news conference in London, saying that if Prokopchuk is elected, it would make it easier for the Kremlin to manipulate Interpol. Moscow has rejected the claim.

“Appointing such a person to the head of the international policing organization would not only damage the reputation of all Interpol member states, but would carry a grave threat to those who may be considered potential victims of political persecution,” said Khodorkovsky.

“If a Russian is president of this organization the Russian will be acting on the instructions of Vladimir Putin,” said Browder, who used to support the Russian president before becoming one of his most prominent critics.

“To put his representative in charge of the most important international crime fighting organization is like putting the mafia in charge,” Browder added.

Four U.S. senators jointly urged President Donald Trump to oppose Prokopchuk’s candidacy and accused Russia of abusing Interpol to settle scores and harass dissidents by issuing warrants for their arrest.