Crowds gather to mark 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Abbey Road photo

Hundreds of people gathered at the Abbey Road crossing in London on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles created one of the best-known album covers in music history, and an image imitated by countless fans ever since.

The picture of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking over the zebra lines was taken outside the EMI Recording Studios where they made the 1969 album “Abbey Road.”

The album was the last by the Beatles, and included songs written by each of the members. Less than a year after “Abbey Road” was released, the most influential band in the history of rock music split up, ending a decade that transformed popular music.

Reuters reports that the studios, which were later renamed Abbey Road, and the zebra crossing in north London were granted protected status by the government in 2010.