Cubs’ Kris Bryant said his “St. Louis is so boring” comment was “taken out of context”

Kris Bryant said his comments about St. Louis “being so boring” back in January, were taken out of context.

“It was taken totally out of context. I think we all know that. It was a comedy show with Ryan Dempster at a Cubs Convention, trying to get the fans excited for the season. I think it certainly did that.”

Bryant said he was surprised by the backlash his comments provoked. “I guess it’s good for the rivalry. There will be interesting games.”

However, he expressed some regret over his remarks. “You never know. You never want to say the wrong thing. I think I’ve done a good job on the field to earn the respect of the players around the league. I do things the right way. I treat fans the right way. And at the end of the day, I know who I am as a person. And I know I’m a good person.”

Bryant was surprised by Yadier Molina’s response on Instagram that stated that “only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by Bryant and Dempster.”

“It did come off a little strong, caught me off guard a little bit,” Bryant said of Molina’s comments.”

Bryant said he’s willing to meet with Molina if the Cardinals catcher was willing to do so. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. I’m not taking anything back. I think things were taken out of context a little bit.”