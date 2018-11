Cyber Monday 2018 could become record US online shopping day

Cyber Monday was on track to bring in a record $7.8 billion in U.S. online sales, according to Reuters.

The marketing event is expected to bring in more than $3 billion in online, e-commerce sales volume, above the $2.4 billion logged last year, according to MasterCard SpengingPulse, which measures total U.S. retail sales across all payment types.

Retailers had logged $531 million in online sales at the latest tally as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Adobe Analytics.

The shopping event will also test retailers’ online platforms as it draws an estimated 75 million shoppers.

Many shoppers already prefer Cyber Monday to Black Friday because they find it more convenient. Such is the case of Jeissy Casilla, a retail worker in Puerto Rico, which told Reuters that shopping online allowed her to browse multiple stores and offers at the same time and avoid big store lines.

“I think Cyber Monday is better in terms of how much you can get done while doing so little – basically a better chance at the best deals.”

Toys are expected to have the biggest discounts, according to adobe Analytics, as retailers fill the void left by the market exit of toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us.