Data shows that crime dropped in St. Louis in 2018

According to new data, the city of St. Louis might be winning its fight against crime.

While some neighborhoods saw crime go up from 2017 to 2018, most saw major decreases in crime, and citywide, crime is down.

According to KMOV, the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis is one example of a place where crime decreased by almost half.

Part of that reason could be that residents formed a Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM), a collaborative program between residents, police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“We don’t want to complain, we want to help and move forward, we want to work together as a community,” said Dan Powell, the president of the Saw NOM.

The local news media outlet reports that the group was started after an alarming number of carjackings in 2017. As an organization, they provide training for residents to help curb the most common crimes, which are theft and robberies.

Powell said:, “The more we can collaborate with other neighborhoods, the better. We don’t want to just push crime out of our neighborhood into someone else’s.”