Day of the Dead celebrated in Mexico on November 2nd

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates and honors deceased loved ones through different traditions: altars with photographs, sprays of orange marigolds and various offerings containing the dearly departed’s favorite foods and drinks.

Relatives and friends also go to local graveyards to visit their deceased loved ones and bring in fresh flowers. The tradition is enmeshed with indigenous identity in Mexico, going on for thousand of years during the annual maize harvest, which was the primary crop in the country.

The Día de los Muertos is perhaps Mexico’s most famous tradition, featuring in such prominent entertainment products such as Bond movies and animation films. The tradition brings together, family, love and remembrance so it’s no wonder that the holiday was added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

Perhaps the best places to witness the tradition in action is southern, central and Western Mexico. Both Oaxaca and Guanajuato offer beautiful celebrations, prompting foreigners to flock the streets of the city centers as they listen to live music and watch dance acts that go on for most of the night and early morning on November 1st and 2nd.

Michoacán also offers a fantastic opportunity to witness the Day of the Dead in all its splendor. It’s particularly attractive as people flock to the island of Janitzio, in the middle of the Lake of Pátzcuaro, carrying “cempasúchil” flowers on small boats to bring to their loved ones.

There’s no doubt that this wonderful Mexican tradition will continue to captivate locals and foreigners for many centuries to come, as well as make families remember their loved ones and bring the living closer together.