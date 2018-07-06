Deadly Fourth of July night in St. Louis leaves 9 injured, one dead

The Fourth of July saw a violent night in St. Louis as ten people were shot, resulting in 9 injured and one dead, ove a 12-hour span. From around 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, police were called to several shootings.

The man who died was shot near 13th Street and Cass Avenue, just after midnight Wednesday, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A second victim survived the attack.

The first shooting of the night saw a teen shot in the leg at about 11 p.m. in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. He was reported as stable.

A man was shot in the neck shortly after in the 3900 block of Potomac, in south St. Louis. He was transported to the hospital. He was reported as conscious and breathing.

An hour later, officers responded to a call of a double shooting at 13th and Cass Avenue. A man and a woman were shot and rushed to two different hospitals. The woman was listed as critical and 28-year-old Sashaun Gage died of injuries sustained.

The fourth shooting, KMOV reports, occurred in downtown St. Louis at 1 a.m. when a man and a woman who were inside a vehicle at 4th and Convention, were shot. They were both taken to a hospital and listed as critical but stable.

Around 2:15 a.m. police responded to another shooting in the area of Leonor K. Sullivan and Carr. A man was shot in the leg but reported a stable after being taken to the hospital.

In the final shooting of the night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand at about 4 a.m. at the 1300 block of McLaran Avenue. He was listed as stable at a local hospital.