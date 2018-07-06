Deadly Fourth of July night in St. Louis leaves 9 injured, one dead

The Fourth of July saw a violent night in St. Louis as ten people were shot, resulting in 9 injured and one dead, ove a 12-hour span. From around 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, police were called to several shootings.
The man who died was shot near 13th Street and Cass Avenue, just after midnight Wednesday, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A second victim survived the attack.
The first shooting of the night saw a teen shot in the leg at about 11 p.m. in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. He was reported as stable.
A man was shot in the neck shortly after in the 3900 block of Potomac, in south St. Louis. He was transported to the hospital. He was reported as conscious and breathing.
An hour later, officers responded to a call of a double shooting at 13th and Cass Avenue. A man and a woman were shot and rushed to two different hospitals. The woman was listed as critical and 28-year-old Sashaun Gage died of injuries sustained.
The fourth shooting, KMOV reports, occurred in downtown St. Louis at 1 a.m. when a man and a woman who were inside a vehicle at 4th and Convention, were shot. They were both taken to a hospital and listed as critical but stable.
Around 2:15 a.m. police responded to another shooting in the area of Leonor K. Sullivan and Carr. A man was shot in the leg but reported a stable after being taken to the hospital.
In the final shooting of the night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand at about 4 a.m. at the 1300 block of McLaran Avenue. He was listed as stable at a local hospital.
Mortal noche del 4 de julio en St. Louis deja 9 heridos, un muerto
El Cuatro de Julio vio una noche violenta en St. Louis ya que diez personas estuvieron involucradas en tiroteos, resultando en 9 heridos y un muerto, en un lapso de 12 horas. Desde alrededor de las 4 p.m. del miércoles a las 4 a.m. del jueves, la policía recibió llamadas reportando varios tiroteos.
El hombre que murió recibió un disparo cerca de la calle 13 y la avenida Cass, justo después de la medianoche del miércoles, según informó el St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Una segunda víctima sobrevivió al ataque.
En el primer tiroteo de la noche, un adolescente recibió un disparo en la pierna alrededor de las 11 p.m. en el vecindario de Wells-Goodfellow. Fue reportado como estable.
Un hombre recibió un disparo en el cuello poco después en la cuadra 3900 de Potomac, en el sur de St. Louis. Fue transportado al hospital. Fue reportado como consciente y respirando.
Una hora más tarde, oficiales respondieron a una llamada de un tiroteo doble en 13th y Cass Avenue. Un hombre y una mujer recibieron disparos y fueron trasladados a dos hospitales diferentes. La mujer fue catalogada como crítica y Sashaun Gage, de 28 años, murió por las lesiones sufridas.
El cuarto tiroteo, informa KMOV, ocurrió en el centro de St. Louis a la 1 a.m. cuando un hombre y una mujer, quienes estaban dentro de un vehículo en la Cuarta y Convention, recibieron disparos. Ambos fueron llevados a un hospital y se les catalogó como críticos, pero estables.
Alrededor de las 2:15 a.m., la policía respondió a otro tiroteo en el área de Leonor K. Sullivan y Carr. Un hombre recibió un disparo en la pierna, pero se reportó estable después de haber sido llevado al hospital.
En el último tiroteo de la noche, un adolescente de 15 años recibió un disparo en la mano a alrededor de las 4 a.m. en la cuadra 1300 de McLaran Avenue. Fue reportado como estable en un hospital local.