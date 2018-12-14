Deadly police confrontation leaves one officer injured

A suspect was shot and killed and a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured during an incident on Wednesday, December 12. Fox 2 reports that it was the department’s first fatal police-involved shooting of the year.
According to Police Chief John Hayden, at around 1 p.m., police spotted a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported as stolen, near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lillian. Officers initiated pursuit.
The officers located the stolen vehicle at a gas station and an officer confronted the driver while he was sitting at a gas pump with the vehicle’s door open.
The officer was knocked to the ground when the suspect put the SUV in reverse and accelerated, also crashing into another gas pump.
The officer fired his weapon at least once during the altercation, hitting the suspect in the chest.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the officer began yelling, “Hang on man, don’t die, don’t die,” then shouted for an ambulance.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital. The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The officer is being treated for a significant but non-life-threatening head injury.
Confrontación policial mortal deja a oficial herido
Un sospechoso fue muerto a tiros y un oficial del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis resultó herido durante un incidente el miércoles 12 de diciembre. Fox 2 informa que fue el primer tiroteo del año en el que participó la policía.
Según el jefe de policía John Hayden, alrededor de la 1 p.m., la policía divisó un Hyundai Santa Fe que había sido reportado como robado, cerca de la intersección de Goodfellow y Lillian. Los oficiales iniciaron la persecución.
Los agentes localizaron el vehículo robado en una estación de servicio y un oficial se enfrentó al conductor mientras él estaba sentado en una bomba de gas con la puerta del vehículo abierta.
El oficial fue derribado cuando el sospechoso puso el SUV en reversa y aceleró, y también se estrelló contra otra bomba de gas.
El oficial disparó su arma al menos una vez durante el altercado, golpeando al sospechoso en el pecho.
De acuerdo con el Post-Dispatch de St. Louis, el oficial comenzó a gritar: “Espera, no mueras, no mueras”, y gritó pidiendo una ambulancia.
Tanto el oficial como el sospechoso fueron llevados al hospital. El sospechoso, descrito como un hombre afroamericano en sus 20 años, fue declarado muerto en el hospital.
El oficial está siendo tratado por una lesión en la cabeza importante pero que no pone en peligro la vida.