Deadly police confrontation leaves one officer injured

A suspect was shot and killed and a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured during an incident on Wednesday, December 12. Fox 2 reports that it was the department’s first fatal police-involved shooting of the year.

According to Police Chief John Hayden, at around 1 p.m., police spotted a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported as stolen, near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lillian. Officers initiated pursuit.

The officers located the stolen vehicle at a gas station and an officer confronted the driver while he was sitting at a gas pump with the vehicle’s door open.

The officer was knocked to the ground when the suspect put the SUV in reverse and accelerated, also crashing into another gas pump.

The officer fired his weapon at least once during the altercation, hitting the suspect in the chest.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the officer began yelling, “Hang on man, don’t die, don’t die,” then shouted for an ambulance.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital. The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer is being treated for a significant but non-life-threatening head injury.