Deconstruction project in St. Louis looks to preserve building materials

Refab, a St. Louis salvage nonprofit, has “deconstructed” more than 100 buildings in St. Louis, preserving its building materials, which are a treasure according to the nonprofit’s executive director. Eric Schwarz.

“Some of these materials will never be produced again. Those handmade bricks, we’re not going to see those anymore,” Schwarz told the St. Louis Public Radio.

Deconstruction is a process that involves carefully dismantling a property and reselling the materials for new projects. Refab has just received a first-of-its-kind contract from the St. Louis Development Corporation as part of a new push to deconstruct more buildings slated for demolition, the St. Louis Public Radio reports.

As part of the contract, Refab will disassemble a three-story brick warehouse built in 1884 in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Schwarz said the building’s brick and timber have survived more than 100 years without being painted.

“We were just shocked when we got into it for the first time that it was so well preserved,” he said.

Deconstruction represents a better alternative to demolition, as it employs more people than traditional demolition crews, allows for salvaged wood and lumber to be resold, offsets higher labor costs, and creates more jobs.

SLDC program manager Laura Gina put it succinctly: “It takes more people to do more work, but you’re able to do that because there’s more money to be made.”

Ginn added that the “meticulousness” of the process, which involves manually removing materials from a work site and sorting them, also cuts down on the release of toxic materials, such as lead dust.

“When you deconstruct a property, there’s more attention paid to the environmental and public health concerns,” Ginn said.

The SLDC is selecting 30 city-owned vacant buildings to be part of a deconstruction pilot project next year, following on the example of cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Cleveland and Buffalo.