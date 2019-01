Defense Secretary tells U.S. military to keep “faith in our country” in resignation address

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis delivers a farewell message to the U.S. armed forces on Monday, telling them to “keep the faith in our country” and stand firm alongside allies after he handed his resignation over policy differences with President Donald Trump.

Reuters reports that Mattis is due to transfer authority near midnight to his deputy, Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing Co executive.

In his brief message, Mattis acknowledge the political turbulence in Washington but said the U.S. military should stay firm on its mission “to support and defend the Constitution while protecting our way of life.”

“Our department is proven to be at its best when the times are most difficult. So keep the faith in our country and hold fast, alongside our allies, aligned against our foes,” Mattis said.

Last week, the president announced he was replacing Mattis two months earlier than expected. Speculation says that Trump was angered at Mattis’ resignation letter and its rebuke of the president’s foreign policy.