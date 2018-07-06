Deli destroyed by fire in South St. Louis

The Macklind Avenue Deli was destroyed by a fire that broke out early Thursday, in the city’s Southampton neighborhood.

The deli, located at 4721 Macklind Avenue caught fire before 1 a.m., and while the cause is still under investigation, firefighters believe that it was fireworks that started the fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 60 firefighters arrived at the scene to contain the flames. Two firefighters were injured. One was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another suffered heat exhaustion but refused treatment, according to Capt. Aaron Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The deli, opened in 2006, had currently been sold to Anthony Zanti by longtime owners Dick and Carol Krekeler, and had become a staple of the neighborhood as it prided in making all its deli meats in-house and sourcing local products.

The deli was insured, but it’s uncertain if it will be rebuilt. Max Crask, a part of the management group that runs it, told the Post-Dispatch that the decision would ultimately fall on the owner. “My gut instinct is yeah, we get it rebuilt as soon as we can.”

He mourned the loss highlighting the importance of the deli in the neighborhood. “It’s a total loss, it really sucks,” Crask said. “We really loved it.”



