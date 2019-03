Democrat from Congress predicts request for Trump tax returns in two weeks

A Democratic member of the House of Representatives tax committee said on Tuesday that his panel could ask for President Donald Trump’s tax returns in as little as two weeks.

Representative Bill Pascrell said: “My prediction would be the next couple of weeks. That’s my gut feeling. I told you four weeks ago that it would be a month. Now it’s two weeks.”

According to Reuters, Pascrell has led efforts on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee to seek Trump’s returns over the past two years.

Pascrell clarified that he had not been given a timeline by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who is the only House lawmaker authorized to request Trump’s returns from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. However, the White House is widely expected to refuse such a request.

Democrats hope that obtaining Trump’s tax returns will allow them to identify conflicts of interest posed by Trump’s global empire.