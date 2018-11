Democrat wins tight Arizona race for Senate

Arizona has elected its first female senator, after Democrat Kirsten Sinema beat Republican Martha McSally in a tight race.

Sinema is the first Democratic senator for Arizona since 1994.

The win narrows the republican majority to four seats (51-47), with two more Senate races remaining unresolved.

The BBC reports that in Florida, a recount has been ordered by law after unofficial results fell within a 0.5% margin. Mississippi will hold a run-off vote later this month.

Sinema held a lead of 1.7% over her rival with almost all the votes counted, effectively taking the seat vacated by Jeff Flake, a frequent critic of president Donald Trump.

Upon learning the news, Sinema addressed her cheering supporters in Scottsdale, near Phoenix, and said there is an urgent need to heal the bitter political rancor dividing Americans.

She also paid tribute to the memory of the late John McCain, who also represented Arizona in the Senate, until his death earlier this year, praising the political example he set to others.

“Senator McCain is irreplaceable,” Sinema said,” but his example will guide our next steps forward. He taught us to always assume the best in others, to seek compromise instead of sowing division, and to always put country ahead of party.”

Republican McSally conceded defeat. She tweeted: “Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success. I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us.”