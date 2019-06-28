Democratic Debate Night Two: Harris and Sanders for universal healthcare; all candidates for covering undocumented immigrants

Healthcare dominated the first half hour of the second night of Democratic debates. When moderators asked candidates to raise their hand if they would support universal healthcare, only Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders did.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the candidates who has seen his popularity skyrocket, said his plan could be characterized as “Medicare for All If You Want It”.

However, when moderators asked the candidates if their health programs would cover undocumented immigrants, all candidates raised their hands.

All candidates were also quick to say that the single greatest problem healthcare in the US faced was the greed of pharmaceuticals. Sanders pointed out that, under his program, people could choose their doctor and hospital of preference and pay much less for that, stopping pharmaceuticals’ greed.

Buttigieg, when asked why his program would cover undocumented immigrants, said that it is in the best interest of everyone to have a healthy population.

Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden said that his plan would be based on Obamacare, which he helped move forward.