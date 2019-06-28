Democratic Debate Night Two: Harris and Sanders for universal healthcare; all candidates for covering undocumented immigrants

Healthcare dominated the first half hour of the second night of Democratic debates. When moderators asked candidates to raise their hand if they would support universal healthcare, only Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders did.
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the candidates who has seen his popularity skyrocket, said his plan could be characterized as “Medicare for All If You Want It”.
However, when moderators asked the candidates if their health programs would cover undocumented immigrants, all candidates raised their hands.
All candidates were also quick to say that the single greatest problem healthcare in the US faced was the greed of pharmaceuticals. Sanders pointed out that, under his program, people could choose their doctor and hospital of preference and pay much less for that, stopping pharmaceuticals’ greed.
Buttigieg, when asked why his program would cover undocumented immigrants, said that it is in the best interest of everyone to have a healthy population.
Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden said that his plan would be based on Obamacare, which he helped move forward.
Noche Dos Debate Democrático: Harris y Sanders en favor de atención médica universal; todos los candidatos a favor de cubrir inmigrantes indocumentados
La atención médica dominó la primera media hora de la segunda noche de los debates demócratas. Cuando los moderadores pidieron a los candidatos que levantaran la mano si apoyaban la atención médica universal, solo Kamala Harris y Bernie Sanders lo hicieron.
Pete Buttigieg, el alcalde de South Bend, Indiana, y uno de los candidatos que ha visto aumentar su popularidad, dijo que su plan podría caracterizarse como “Medicare para todos si lo quiere”.
Sin embargo, cuando los moderadores preguntaron a los candidatos si sus programas de salud cubrirían a inmigrantes indocumentados, todos los candidatos levantaron la mano.
Todos los candidatos también se apresuraron a decir que el problema más grande que enfrentó la atención médica en los EE. UU. Fue la codicia de los productos farmacéuticos. Sanders señaló que, según su programa, las personas podían elegir a su médico y al hospital de preferencia y pagar mucho menos por eso, deteniendo la codicia de los productos farmacéuticos.
Buttigieg, cuando se le preguntó por qué su programa abarcaría a los inmigrantes indocumentados, dijo que lo mejor para todos es tener una población saludable.
Mientras tanto, el ex vice presidente Joe Biden dijo que su plan estaría basado en Obamacare, el cual él ayudó a impulsar.