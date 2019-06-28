Democratic Debate Night Two: Immigration at the forefront of Democrats’ policies

Immigration policy proved again to be one of the central topics for Democratic candidates looking to secure their party’s nomination.
Once again, as well, all Democrats on the stage were quick to condemn Trump’s immigration policies, accusing them of inhumane. Author Marianne Williamson said that what this administration was doing with immigrant children was kidnapping and child abuse, and since they were backed by the government, they were effectively state-sponsored crimes.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg also pointed out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party, who has seen some members state that God would smile upon the separation of families.
When moderators asked candidates if they would deport individuals whose only crime was entering the country illegally, almost all said they would not do so, with former vice president Biden saying that he would not make the focus of deportation if that was their only wrongdoing.
Sanders pointed out the importance of a regional solution, getting together with Central American governments and Mexico to find out a common solution. Sanders also mentioned that, on Day One, he would sign a presidential order to undo Trump’s policies on the matter of immigration.
Trump weighed in on the Democratic Debate on immigration, saying via Twitter that “all Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American citizens first? That’s the end of that race!”
Segunda noche de debate demócrata: inmigración al frente de las políticas demócratas
La política de inmigración demostró nuevamente ser uno de los temas centrales para los candidatos demócratas que buscan asegurar la nominación de su partido.
Una vez más, también, todos los demócratas en el escenario condenaron rápidamente las políticas de inmigración de Trump, acusándolas de inhumanas. La autora Marianne Williamson dijo que lo que esta administración estaba haciendo con los niños inmigrantes era el secuestro y el maltrato infantil, y que, dado que estaban respaldados por el gobierno, eran efectivamente delitos patrocinados por el estado.
El alcalde Pete Buttigieg también señaló la hipocresía del Partido Republicano, quien ha visto a algunos miembros afirmar que Dios sonreía ante la separación de las familias.
Cuando los moderadores preguntaron a los candidatos si deportarían a personas cuyo único delito era ingresar ilegalmente al país, casi todos dijeron que no lo harían, y el ex vicepresidente Biden dijo que no se enfocaría en la deportación si ese era su único error.
Sanders señaló la importancia de una solución regional, reuniéndose con los gobiernos centroamericanos y México para encontrar una solución común. Sanders también mencionó que, el primer día, firmaría una orden presidencial para deshacer las políticas de Trump en materia de inmigración.
Trump se interesó en el debate demócrata sobre la inmigración y dijo a través de Twitter que “todos los demócratas acaban de levantar la mano por dar a millones de extranjeros ilegales asistencia médica ilimitada. ¿Qué hay de cuidar primero a los ciudadanos estadounidenses? ¡Ese es el final de esa carrera!”.