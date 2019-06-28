Democratic Debate Night Two: Immigration at the forefront of Democrats’ policies

Immigration policy proved again to be one of the central topics for Democratic candidates looking to secure their party’s nomination.

Once again, as well, all Democrats on the stage were quick to condemn Trump’s immigration policies, accusing them of inhumane. Author Marianne Williamson said that what this administration was doing with immigrant children was kidnapping and child abuse, and since they were backed by the government, they were effectively state-sponsored crimes.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg also pointed out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party, who has seen some members state that God would smile upon the separation of families.

When moderators asked candidates if they would deport individuals whose only crime was entering the country illegally, almost all said they would not do so, with former vice president Biden saying that he would not make the focus of deportation if that was their only wrongdoing.

Sanders pointed out the importance of a regional solution, getting together with Central American governments and Mexico to find out a common solution. Sanders also mentioned that, on Day One, he would sign a presidential order to undo Trump’s policies on the matter of immigration.

Trump weighed in on the Democratic Debate on immigration, saying via Twitter that “all Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American citizens first? That’s the end of that race!”