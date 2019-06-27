Democratic Debate: Warren reaffirms standing up to Wall Street and universal healthcare, Beto O’Rourke addresses Latins in Spanish

In the first night of the first democratic debate, a crowded field of 10 out of 20 Democrats have addressed the issues of healthcare, taxing the wealthy and the pay gap.
As expected, Warren has garnered most of the spotlight and, while looking short in the center-stage between Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke, she has so far towered over her competition, stating in the strongest terms that she would stand up to Wall Street and fight for a green economy and universal healthcare, in line with how she’s worked to depict herself in the campaign trail: as a capitalist with a social programs platform.
Meanwhile, O’Rourke surprised most people by talking in a good enough Spanish in his first intervention, but has been otherwise Lukewarm on most of the issues and looked somewhat dazed by the pace of the debate.
Amy Klobuchar and New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio have also been the focus of attention. Klobuchar has distanced herself from universal healthcare, proposing a more conservative approach, and Bill DeBlasio straightforwardly confronted O’Rourke after he refused to endorse a corporate tax popular within Democrats.
Debate democrático: Warren reafirma hacer frente a Wall Street y atención médica universal, Beto O’rourke se dirige a los latinos en español
En la primera noche del primer debate democrático, un campo abarrotado de 10 de los 20 demócratas se ha ocupado de los problemas de la atención de salud, imponiendo impuestos a los ricos y la brecha salarial.
Como era de esperar, Warren obtuvo la mayor parte de la atención y, aunque se quedó corta en el centro del escenario entre Cory Booker y Beto O’Rourke, hasta el momento se ha inclinado sobre su competencia, afirmando en los términos más firmes que se enfrentaría a Wall Street y lucha por una economía verde y la asistencia sanitaria universal, en línea con la forma en que ha trabajado para representarse a sí misma en la campaña: como capitalista con una plataforma de programas sociales.
Mientras tanto, O’Rourke sorprendió a la mayoría de las personas al hablar en un español lo suficientemente bueno en su primera intervención, pero, por lo demás, se mostró tibio en la mayoría de los temas y parecía algo aturdido por el ritmo del debate.
Amy Klobuchar y el alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Bill DeBlasio, también han sido el foco de atención. Klobuchar se ha distanciado de la atención médica universal, proponiendo un enfoque más conservador, y Bill DeBlasio se enfrentó directamente a O’Rourke después de que se negara a respaldar un impuesto corporativo popular entre los demócratas.