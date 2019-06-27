Democratic Debate: Warren reaffirms standing up to Wall Street and universal healthcare, Beto O’Rourke addresses Latins in Spanish

In the first night of the first democratic debate, a crowded field of 10 out of 20 Democrats have addressed the issues of healthcare, taxing the wealthy and the pay gap.

As expected, Warren has garnered most of the spotlight and, while looking short in the center-stage between Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke, she has so far towered over her competition, stating in the strongest terms that she would stand up to Wall Street and fight for a green economy and universal healthcare, in line with how she’s worked to depict herself in the campaign trail: as a capitalist with a social programs platform.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke surprised most people by talking in a good enough Spanish in his first intervention, but has been otherwise Lukewarm on most of the issues and looked somewhat dazed by the pace of the debate.

Amy Klobuchar and New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio have also been the focus of attention. Klobuchar has distanced herself from universal healthcare, proposing a more conservative approach, and Bill DeBlasio straightforwardly confronted O’Rourke after he refused to endorse a corporate tax popular within Democrats.