Democratic hopeful Jay Inslee exits presidential race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that he is ending his campaign for the presidency.

Vox reports that Inslee did not reach the Democratic National Committee’s polling threshold of 2 percent in time to qualify for the next round of debates, though he did reach the donor threshold, reaching 130,000 donors at last count. Being left out of the debates would make breaking out in a crowded field of candidates even more difficult.

Inslee told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: “It’s become clear I’m not going to be carrying the ball — I’m not going to be president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race. But I have to tell you, look, I’ve been fighting climate change for 25 years, and I’ve never been so confident of the ability of America now to reach critical mass to move the ball.”

Inslee made fighting climate change the central issue of his campaign, and has a record to prove it. He has perhaps been the American politician most committed to fighting this crucial issue on both sides of the aisle.

A source close to Inslee told CNN that he plans to seek a third term as Washington governor. Inslee plans to announce his reelection campaign on Thursday in an email to supporters, according to this source.

While already at the forefront of the Democratic issues this primary and next year’s presidential election, Inslee made climate change a tough talking point during the debates. It’s in the Democratic Party where most legislation has focused regarding what the country can do to fight climate change, as lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have pushed the Green New Deal, and have committed the support of progressive presidential frontrunners like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Inslee is the second Democratic hopeful to announce the end of his presidential campaign. John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, did the same last week.