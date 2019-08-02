Democratic House Speaker defends Baltimore against Trump’s attacks

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Baltimore, the city where she grew up, on Thursday against the president’s repeated attacks.
Trump criticized African-American congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, and his district, which includes part of Maryland’s largest city, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” where “no human” would want to live.
Pelosi, whose father and brother were both mayors of Baltimore, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that, “the president, this comes as no surprise, really doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
“But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations,” Pelosi said, in an apparent reference to Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
As Reuter reports, Kushner’s family owns thousands of rental units in Maryland, most in Baltimore County, as first reported by the Baltimore Sun earlier this year.
Presidenta de la Cámara demócrata defiende a Baltimore contra ataques de Trump
La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, defendió el jueves a Baltimore, la ciudad donde creció, contra los repetidos ataques del presidente.
Trump criticó al congresista afroamericano, el representante Elijah Cummings, y su distrito, que incluye parte de la ciudad más grande de Maryland, como un “desastre repugnante, infestado de ratas y roedores” donde “ningún humano” querría vivir.
Pelosi, cuyo padre y hermano eran ambos alcaldes de Baltimore, dijo a los periodistas en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos que “el presidente, esto no es una sorpresa, realmente no sabe de qué está hablando”.
“Pero tal vez podrías preguntarle a su yerno, que es un señor de los barrios marginales, si quiere hablar sobre infestaciones de roedores”, dijo Pelosi, en una aparente referencia a Jared Kushner, quien está casado con la hija de Trump, Ivanka.
Como informa Reuter, la familia de Kushner posee miles de unidades de alquiler en Maryland, la mayoría en el condado de Baltimore, según lo informado por primera vez por el Baltimore Sun a principios de este año.