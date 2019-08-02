Democratic House Speaker defends Baltimore against Trump’s attacks

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Baltimore, the city where she grew up, on Thursday against the president’s repeated attacks.

Trump criticized African-American congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, and his district, which includes part of Maryland’s largest city, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” where “no human” would want to live.

Pelosi, whose father and brother were both mayors of Baltimore, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that, “the president, this comes as no surprise, really doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

“But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations,” Pelosi said, in an apparent reference to Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

As Reuter reports, Kushner’s family owns thousands of rental units in Maryland, most in Baltimore County, as first reported by the Baltimore Sun earlier this year.