Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg, launches 2020 White House campaign

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, launched a 2020 bid for the White House on Wednesday, portraying himself as a problem-solving Midwestern outsider, and who would also be the first openly gay nominee of a major U.S. political party.

37-year-old Buttigieg, who is relatively unknown, is a two-term mayor of the Rust Belt city of about 100,000 people.

Reuters reports that in an email and video to supporters, he offered a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s nostalgia-driven message invoking an America of the past.

“My generation is the generation that experienced school shootings beginning when I was in high school, the generation that fought in the post-9/11 wars, the first generation to have to deal with the reality of climate change, and the first generation not to be better off than our parents materially – if nothing changes,” Buttigieg said.

“Only a forward focus – untethered from the politics of the past and anchored by our shared values – can change our national politics and our nation’s future.”

Buttigieg will enter a crowded Democratic field of candidates vying for the right to challenge Trump.