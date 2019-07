Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker vows to “virtually eliminate immigrant detention”

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said he would “virtually eliminate immigration detention” if elected, his campaign said on Tuesday, including ending for-profit detention facilities and limiting the time unaccompanied children spend in custody.

Reuters reports that as president, Booker, a senator from New Jersey, plans to phase out contracts with private prison operators, shut down facilities that fail to meet high standards of care, and reform the bond system in immigration court by prioritizing liberty for immigrants rather than detention.

The 50-year-old senator is among two dozen Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to face Donald Trump in next year’s general election.

Booker’s immigration plan would also reverse the Trump administration’s decision to end protections for “Dreamers”, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The news outlet informs that the Supreme Court agreed to review Trump’s decision next year. The program remains in place pending court action.

Booker’s plan would also reverse several of this administration’s rules intended to restrict asylum claims and refugees, including the Muslim ban and a requirement that asylum seekers remain in Mexico until their U.S. court hearing.