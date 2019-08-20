Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren apologizes for Native American ancestry claims

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren apologized on Monday for her claims in the 1980s that she is Native American, speaking in front of a crowd of tribal leaders in Iowa.
Speaking at the Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, Warren said: “Like anyone who’s been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.” The forum is hosted by several tribes from across the country.
In February, the Washington Post reported that Warren had described herself as Native American in a form to join the Texas legal bar in the 1980s. Warren has been dealing with her past claims during the last six years, as critics argue that she has failed to recognize the importance of tribal sovereignty.
Reuters reports that tribal leaders have criticized her claim, saying that tribal membership is required for someone to describe themselves as Native American.
Last week, Warren rolled out a new policy proposal aimed at empowering Native American tribes through land protection and law enforcement reforms, and boosting financial support for underfunded health and education programs.
Contendiente presidencial demócrata Elizabeth Warren se disculpa por afirmar tener ascendencia nativa americana
La contendiente presidencial demócrata Elizabeth Warren se disculpó el lunes por sus afirmaciones en la década de 1980 de que ella es nativa americana, hablando frente a una multitud de líderes tribales en Iowa.
Hablando en el Foro Presidencial de los Nativos Americanos en Sioux City, Iowa, Warren dijo: “Como cualquiera que haya sido honesto consigo mismo, sé que he cometido errores. Lamento el daño que he causado. He escuchado y he aprendido mucho, y estoy agradecido por las muchas conversaciones que hemos tenido juntos “. El foro está organizado por varias tribus de todo el país.
En febrero, el Washington Post informó que Warren se había descrito a sí misma como nativa americana en una forma de unirse a la barra legal de Texas en la década de 1980. Warren ha estado lidiando con sus reclamos anteriores durante los últimos seis años, ya que los críticos argumentan que no ha reconocido la importancia de la soberanía tribal.
Reuters informa que los líderes tribales han criticado su afirmación, diciendo que se requiere la membresía tribal para que alguien se describa a sí mismo como nativo americano.
La semana pasada, Warren lanzó una nueva propuesta de política dirigida a empoderar a las tribus nativas americanas a través de la protección de la tierra y las reformas de la aplicación de la ley, e impulsar el apoyo financiero para programas de salud y educación con fondos insuficientes.