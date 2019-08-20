Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren apologizes for Native American ancestry claims

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren apologized on Monday for her claims in the 1980s that she is Native American, speaking in front of a crowd of tribal leaders in Iowa.

Speaking at the Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, Warren said: “Like anyone who’s been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.” The forum is hosted by several tribes from across the country.

In February, the Washington Post reported that Warren had described herself as Native American in a form to join the Texas legal bar in the 1980s. Warren has been dealing with her past claims during the last six years, as critics argue that she has failed to recognize the importance of tribal sovereignty.

Reuters reports that tribal leaders have criticized her claim, saying that tribal membership is required for someone to describe themselves as Native American.

Last week, Warren rolled out a new policy proposal aimed at empowering Native American tribes through land protection and law enforcement reforms, and boosting financial support for underfunded health and education programs.