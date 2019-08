Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg unveils plan to tackle mental illness and addiction

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled a health plan that aims to prevent one million deaths by 2028 from addiction and mental illness under a plan released on Friday, aimed at tackling the country’s opioid and substance abuse crisis.

Buttigieg’s plan would require health insurance companies to provide mental health and addiction treatment on an equal footing with other physical conditions, to reduce deaths from drugs, alcohol and suicide.

Buttigieg said in a Twitter post on Friday: “I’ll bring a new approach, rooted in commitment and community, to tackle this crisis with the urgency it deserves.”

“For years, politicians in Washington have claimed to prioritize mental health care while slashing funding for treatment and ignoring America’s growing addiction and mental health crisis. That neglect must end,” Buttigieg said in a statement prior to the plan’s release.

Fellow Democratic candidates have also released plans aimed at fighting the opioid abuse crisis in America, one of the most pressing health issues in the country.