Democratic presidential hopefuls condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theory

Democratic presidential contenders Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker condemned president Donald Trump for promoting unfounded conspiracy theories about the apparent suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein in his New York jail cell.

Epstein, a millionaire charged with sex trafficking who was once friends with Trump and former president Bill Clinton, died on Saturday in his Manhattan jail cell. After his death, Trump retweeted a baseless claim from a conservative comedian that Clinton was involved in the death.

O’Rourke told CNN’s State of the Union: “This is another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories.”

O’Rourke said Trump was trying to divert attention from last weekend’s shootings in Texas and Ohio, which have put Trump’s divisive anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric on the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Booker said on CNN that Trump’s retweet was “just more recklessness.”

“He is given life to not just conspiracy theories but really whipping people up into anger and worse against different people in this country.”

Reuters reports that the FBI and the Department of Justice have opened investigations into the death of Epstein. The disgraced financier was found unconscious on the floor of his jail cell with marks on his neck, and officials were investigating the incident as a possible suicide or assault.