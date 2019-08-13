Democratic presidential hopefuls condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theory

Democratic presidential contenders Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker condemned president Donald Trump for promoting unfounded conspiracy theories about the apparent suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein in his New York jail cell.
Epstein, a millionaire charged with sex trafficking who was once friends with Trump and former president Bill Clinton, died on Saturday in his Manhattan jail cell. After his death, Trump retweeted a baseless claim from a conservative comedian that Clinton was involved in the death.
O’Rourke told CNN’s State of the Union: “This is another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories.”
O’Rourke said Trump was trying to divert attention from last weekend’s shootings in Texas and Ohio, which have put Trump’s divisive anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric on the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Booker said on CNN that Trump’s retweet was “just more recklessness.”
“He is given life to not just conspiracy theories but really whipping people up into anger and worse against different people in this country.”
Reuters reports that the FBI and the Department of Justice have opened investigations into the death of Epstein. The disgraced financier was found unconscious on the floor of his jail cell with marks on his neck, and officials were investigating the incident as a possible suicide or assault.
Aspirantes presidenciales demócratas condenan a Trump por difundir teoría de conspiración sobre muerte de Epstein
Los contendientes presidenciales demócratas Beto O’Rourke y Cory Booker condenaron al presidente Donald Trump por promover teorías de conspiración infundadas sobre el aparente suicidio del financiero Jeffrey Epstein en su celda de Nueva York.
Epstein, un millonario acusado de tráfico sexual que alguna vez fue amigo de Trump y el ex presidente Bill Clinton, murió el sábado en su celda de Manhattan. Después de su muerte, Trump retuiteó una afirmación infundada de un comediante conservador de que Clinton estuvo involucrado en la muerte.
O’Rourke le dijo al Estado de la Unión de CNN: “Este es otro ejemplo de que nuestro presidente usa esta posición de confianza pública para atacar a sus enemigos políticos con teorías de conspiración infundadas”.
O’Rourke dijo que Trump estaba tratando de desviar la atención de los tiroteos del pasado fin de semana en Texas y Ohio, que han puesto en evidencia la retórica divisiva antiinmigrante y racista de Trump.
Mientras tanto, Booker dijo en CNN que el retweet de Trump fue “simplemente más imprudencia”.
“Se le da vida no solo a las teorías de conspiración, sino que realmente enfurece a las personas y las pone peor contra diferentes personas en este país”.
Reuters informa que el FBI y el Departamento de Justicia han abierto investigaciones sobre la muerte de Epstein. El financiero en desgracia fue encontrado inconsciente en el piso de su celda con marcas en el cuello, y las autoridades estaban investigando el incidente como un posible suicidio o ataque.