Democratic senators sue to challenge Trump’s Attorney General appointment

Three Democratic senators are challenged president Donald Trump’s naming of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general, accusing Trump of depriving the U.S. Senate of its constitutional power to act on such appointments, Reuters reports.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington by Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse and Senator Mazie Hirono, all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which customarily reviews attorney general nominations.

Democrats have expressed concern that Whitaker could undermine or even fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Americans prize a system of checks and balances, which President Trump’s dictatorial appointment betrays,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

The lawsuit also accused the president of violating a federal law that establishes the line of succession if the attorney general position becomes vacant – giving full authority to the deputy attorney general – and rejected the Justice Department’s legal reasoning in support of Trump’s action.

Whitaker took over supervision of the Mueller investigation after Trump appointed him on Nov. 7 as Attorney General. The move was following the forced resignation of Jeff Sessions, who the president ousted.