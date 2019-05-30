Democrats call for impeachment after Mueller’s public remarks

Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after Special Counsel Robert Mueller weighed in for the first time on his two-year investigation of the president and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Mueller commented on Wednesday morning that charging Trump with obstruction of justice was “not an option” for the special counsel’s office because of a Justice Department policy. Several pundits argued that Mueller’s words meant it was the task of Congress to hold the president accountable by starting an impeachment inquiry.
USA Today reports that Democrats are divided over investigating the president without focusing on impeachment, while 2020 Democratic hopefuls have called for impeachment erfforts.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated that Democrats would remain focused on oversight efforts of the president and his administration.
Pelosi said in a statement: “The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation. The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy.”
Meanwhile, other Democrats argued that impeachment was necessary in order to “deliver the truth to the American people.” He added that while Mueller’s comments didn’t differ from what he wrote on his lengthy report, “it serves as an urgent reminder that Congress must uphold its constitutional duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.”
Demócratas piden destitución de Trump tras comentarios públicos de Mueller
Los demócratas están pidiendo una investigación de destitución del presidente Donald Trump después de que el abogado especial Robert Mueller interviniera por primera vez en su investigación de dos años sobre el presidente y la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016.
Mueller comentó el miércoles por la mañana que acusar a Trump de obstruir la justicia “no era una opción” para la oficina del abogado especial debido a una política del Departamento de Justicia. Varios expertos argumentaron que las palabras de Mueller significaban que era la tarea del Congreso responsabilizar al presidente al iniciar una investigación de juicio político.
USA Today informa que los demócratas están divididos sobre la investigación del presidente sin centrarse en el juicio político, mientras que los candidatos demócratas del 2020 han pedido esfuerzos de juicio político.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y el líder de la minoría en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, reiteraron que los demócratas se mantendrían enfocados en los esfuerzos de supervisión del presidente y su administración.
Pelosi dijo en una declaración: “El informe del Asesor Especial reveló que la campaña del Presidente dio la bienvenida a la interferencia de Rusia en la elección, y presentó once casos de obstrucción de la investigación por parte del Presidente. El Congreso considera sagrada su responsabilidad constitucional de investigar y responsabilizar al Presidente por su abuso de poder. El Congreso continuará investigando y legislando para proteger nuestras elecciones y asegurar nuestra democracia “.
Mientras tanto, otros demócratas argumentaron que la destitución era necesaria para “entregar la verdad al pueblo estadounidense”. Agregó que si bien los comentarios de Mueller no diferían de lo que escribió en su extenso informe, “sirve como un recordatorio urgente de que el Congreso debe cumplir con su deber constitucional de actuar como una rama de gobierno co-igual y llevar a cabo la supervisión de la rama ejecutiva “.