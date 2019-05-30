Democrats call for impeachment after Mueller’s public remarks

Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after Special Counsel Robert Mueller weighed in for the first time on his two-year investigation of the president and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller commented on Wednesday morning that charging Trump with obstruction of justice was “not an option” for the special counsel’s office because of a Justice Department policy. Several pundits argued that Mueller’s words meant it was the task of Congress to hold the president accountable by starting an impeachment inquiry.

USA Today reports that Democrats are divided over investigating the president without focusing on impeachment, while 2020 Democratic hopefuls have called for impeachment erfforts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated that Democrats would remain focused on oversight efforts of the president and his administration.

Pelosi said in a statement: “The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation. The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy.”

Meanwhile, other Democrats argued that impeachment was necessary in order to “deliver the truth to the American people.” He added that while Mueller’s comments didn’t differ from what he wrote on his lengthy report, “it serves as an urgent reminder that Congress must uphold its constitutional duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.”