Democrats condemn Trump immigration policies, Booker and O’Rourke answer in Spanish

One of the hottest topics so far in the first of two Democratic debates this week was immigration, as thousands of Central American families continue to try to reach the American border and ask for asylum.
Julián Castro, the former Housing Secretary, has emerged as one of the main figures of the debate. Castro challenged his fellow Democrats to repeal Section 1325, which he says is the main culprit of the current refugee crisis in the border. An awkward moment ensued when he directly challenged former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke to commit to repealing that Section if he were to become president. O’Rourke failed to do so and said that said section is not the only to blame for the current concentration camps set up along the border with Mexico.
All Democrats were quick to condemn Trump’s immigration policies and called the situation at the border a humanitarian crisis. Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator, stressed that it was fundamental that the country did not lose its soul while attempting to secure the border. Booker said that it was possible to have a functioning border while maintaining traditional American values.
Democrats also stressed the historical importance of immigrants in American life. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, said that an important number of Nobel laureates had been immigrants or second-generation Americans.
Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee said that Trump had threatened him to send refugees to his state of Washington, after he had spoken against the administration’s immigration policies. Inslee added that he did not consider that a threat, that his state welcomed immigrants with open arms.
In another somewhat awkward but important moment, the Telemundo anchor and debate moderator asked O’Rourke a full question in Spanish, to which the former congressman answered partly in Spanish and then resorted back to English. Booker was another candidate that gave Spanish a shot at the debate. While it was a less understandable Spanish than that of O’Rourke, it showed the importance of the Latin vote in the next presidential elections, particularly for Democrats.
Demócratas condenan políticas de inmigración de Trump, Booker y O’Rourke responden en español
Uno de los temas más candentes hasta ahora en el primero de los dos debates demócratas de esta semana fue la inmigración, ya que miles de familias centroamericanas siguen intentando llegar a la frontera con Estados Unidos y pedir asilo.
Julián Castro, el ex secretario de Vivienda, se ha convertido en una de las principales figuras del debate. Castro desafió a sus compañeros demócratas a revocar la Sección 1325, que dice que es el principal culpable de la actual crisis de refugiados en la frontera. Se produjo un momento incómodo cuando desafió directamente al ex congresista de Texas, Beto O’Rourke, a comprometerse a derogar esa Sección si llegara a ser presidente. O’Rourke no lo hizo y dijo que dicha sección no es la única culpable de los actuales campos de concentración establecidos a lo largo de la frontera con México.
Todos los demócratas condenaron rápidamente las políticas de inmigración de Trump y consideraron que la situación en la frontera era una crisis humanitaria. Cory Booker, el senador de Nueva Jersey, subrayó que era fundamental que el país no perdiera el alma al intentar asegurar la frontera. Booker dijo que era posible tener una frontera funcional mientras se mantenían los valores estadounidenses tradicionales.
Los demócratas también destacaron la importancia histórica de los inmigrantes en la vida estadounidense. Amy Klobuchar, la senadora de Minnesota, dijo que un número importante de premios Nobel habían sido inmigrantes o estadounidenses de segunda generación.
Mientras tanto, el gobernador Jay Inslee dijo que Trump lo había amenazado con enviar refugiados a su estado de Washington, después de haber hablado en contra de las políticas de inmigración del gobierno. Inslee agregó que no consideraba eso una amenaza, que su estado daba la bienvenida a los inmigrantes con los brazos abiertos.
En otro momento un tanto torpe pero importante, el presentador y moderador del debate de Telemundo le hizo a O’Rourke una pregunta completa en español, a la que el ex congresista respondió en parte en español y luego recurrió al inglés. Booker fue otro candidato que le dio una oportunidad al debate en español. Si bien era un español menos comprensible que el de O’Rourke, mostró la importancia del voto latino en las próximas elecciones presidenciales, particularmente para los demócratas.