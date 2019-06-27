Democrats condemn Trump immigration policies, Booker and O’Rourke answer in Spanish

One of the hottest topics so far in the first of two Democratic debates this week was immigration, as thousands of Central American families continue to try to reach the American border and ask for asylum.

Julián Castro, the former Housing Secretary, has emerged as one of the main figures of the debate. Castro challenged his fellow Democrats to repeal Section 1325, which he says is the main culprit of the current refugee crisis in the border. An awkward moment ensued when he directly challenged former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke to commit to repealing that Section if he were to become president. O’Rourke failed to do so and said that said section is not the only to blame for the current concentration camps set up along the border with Mexico.

All Democrats were quick to condemn Trump’s immigration policies and called the situation at the border a humanitarian crisis. Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator, stressed that it was fundamental that the country did not lose its soul while attempting to secure the border. Booker said that it was possible to have a functioning border while maintaining traditional American values.

Democrats also stressed the historical importance of immigrants in American life. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, said that an important number of Nobel laureates had been immigrants or second-generation Americans.

Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee said that Trump had threatened him to send refugees to his state of Washington, after he had spoken against the administration’s immigration policies. Inslee added that he did not consider that a threat, that his state welcomed immigrants with open arms.

In another somewhat awkward but important moment, the Telemundo anchor and debate moderator asked O’Rourke a full question in Spanish, to which the former congressman answered partly in Spanish and then resorted back to English. Booker was another candidate that gave Spanish a shot at the debate. While it was a less understandable Spanish than that of O’Rourke, it showed the importance of the Latin vote in the next presidential elections, particularly for Democrats.