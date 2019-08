Democrats divided over healthcare

Democrats showed division between options of expanding healthcare for all Americans. Sanders and Warren proved to be the most progressive in the Democratic field of candidates as they stood together defending their Medicare for All proposal. Meanwhile, moderate Democrats pushed a different option which combines government-funded healthcare and private healthcare.

Delaney, Ryan and Klobuchar said that people shouldn’t be forced to give up their private healthcare, if they liked it, in favor of a government-funded healthcare that could have a lesser quality to private service. However, both Sanders and Warren defended the premise that government is better able to provide healthcare for the American people as their primary goal would not be to make money, but to cover people.

It proved to be the most important Democratic talking point so far in the campaign, as it dominated the first hour of the debate and saw heated exchanges between all candidates. In opinion polls, universal healthcare also shows big support among all Americans and many experts believe Democrats should make this their primary proposal.