Democrats protest at U.S. Supreme Court nominee’s hearing

The Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick, began on Tuesday with Democrats complaining about Republicans blocking access to documents stemming from Kavanaugh’s previous work in the White House under President George W. Bush.

Protesters were also present at the hearing, with one shouting “this is a travesty of justice,” Reuters informs.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said: “We cannot possibly move forward. We have not had an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing.”

Senator Cory Booker appealed to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s “sense of decency and integrity.”

Democrats demand seeing documents relating to the three years the nominee spent as staff secretary to George W. Bush, from 2003 to 2006.

Meanwhile, Grassley accused the Democrats of obstruction. “I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whether Judge Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court,” he said.

Liberals fear that if a Republican-controlled Senate confirms Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court will move further to the right for generations to come. Senate Democratic leaders have vowed to fight to try to block the confirmation of the conservative judge, while Republicans try to rush it before the midterms could see the Senate fall under Democratic control as opposition to president Trump’s policies continues to grow.