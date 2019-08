Democrats regain majority in St. Louis Council, with Days and Dunaway victories

Two Democrats won the vacant seats in the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday, regaining control of the governing body for their party, after the resignation of former county executive Steve Stenger, which shook up the council.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that former state Sen. Rita Heard Days won the race by a wide margin in the heavily Democratic 1st District, which takes parts of central and northern St. Louis County, including Ferguson and University City. Days beat Republican Sarah Davoli with 84% of the vote.

In the 2nd District, which includes Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, St. Ann, Chesterfield and Cree Coeur, Democrat Kelli Dunaway beat Republican Amy Poelker with nearly 60% of the vote.

The council has now a majority of women members for the first time since the end of 2010.

The special elections came after Stenger’s scandal: Sam Page, a former county council member took over duties as county executive, leaving his 2nd District seat vacant. Meanwhile, Hazel Erby resigned from her 1st District seat to lead diversity efforts in Page’s administration.

Dunaway will fill out a little more than a year of Page’s term in the 2nd District, and then run for election next year if she wants to serve a full four-year term.

Dunaway said of the election: “I’m just so relieved I could deliver the victory for Democrats tonight. I’m excited about the future of our county. And I’m really looking forward to what is going to come after tonight.”

Meanwhile, Days told a crowd at her victory party, attended, among others, by Erby, former county executive Charlie Dooley and county prosecutor Wesley Bell: “It is about service. I am a public servant. It is not about me. It’s not about what I can do for myself. It is about what is best for the people of the First County Council District.”