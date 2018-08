Derailment south of downtown; multiple train cars fall from bridge

A train derailment took place on Thursday morning in St. Louis, just south of downtown near the riverfront.

Several train cars derailed on Union Pacific train tracks, falling from the Terminal Railroad bridge in one location. The accident occurred south of Chouteau and west of Wharf around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police had no reports of any injuries.

Crews were seen at the scene at around 7:00 a.m., trying to upright the cars.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two of the cars toppled near First Street and Chouteau Avenue. Others were on their sides closer to South Second and Cedar streets, just south of the Poplar Street Bridge.

The train cars that derailed were empty, so there are no concerns about spills or hazardous materials, said Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff.

DeGraff said there was some damage to the bridge and tracks, however, it’s still not clear what caused the derailment. A power pole was also damaged.