Design for bombs sent to Democrats came from internet, according to source

The investigation into 10 bomb packages sent to top Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on leads in Florida, a federal law enforcement source said on Thursday while another source said investigators believe the devices’ design came from the internet.

The source added that all the suspicious packages were believed to have gone through the U.S. postal system at some point and that most of them had the return address of the Florida office of U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Instructions for the assembly of the pipe bombs are widely available on websites and in propaganda distributed by militant groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, said a second law enforcement official and a former federal government bomb expert.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro became the latest targets of the bombs, none of which exploded.

Still no one has claimed responsibility and the FBI urged the public to report any tips. Reuters reports that the packages consisted of a manila envelope with a bubble-wrap interior containing “potentially destructive devices,” the FBI said.

The bomb packages sent on Thursday to Biden and De Niro were similar to those sent to Obama, Clinton and others on Wednesday, a federal official told news agency Reuters. Security experts say their goal may have been to create fear rather than to kill.