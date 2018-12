Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” leads Golden Globe nominations, “Roma” poised to win Best Foreign Language Film

“Vice”, the Dick Cheney biopic directed by Adam McKay led the 2019 Golden Globe nominations, securing spots for best actor for Christian Bale as the former vice president, best actress for Amy Adams as wife Lynne Cheney, and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush.

“A Star Is Born” was also on the lead, as it earned five nominations in total. Another pleasant surprise was seeing the year’s biggest hit both critically and financially, “Black Panther”, secure a spot in the Best Drama category.

Meanwhile, “Roma”, by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, was nominated for Best Director, Screenplay and Foreign Language Film. To many, it seemed to have been snubbed in the Best Drama category, but it wasn’t eligible as the film is entirely in Spanish. “Roma” is also the first Netflix-produced film to compete in the awards circuit, having earned earlier this year the top honor at the Venice Film Festival.

In the TV realm, FX’s miniseries “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led all TV nominees with four honors, including best limited series.

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and will air on Jan. 6 on NBC.