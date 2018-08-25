DID YOU KNOW?

Why put oil on the belly button?

(A 62-year-old man had poor vision in his left eye, could not see especially at night and eye specialists told him that his eyes were in good condition but that the only problem was that the veins that gave him blood in the eyes they were dry and would never see again).

Our navel (NABHI), is an incredible gift that our creator has given us.

According to Science, the first part created after conception is the navel. After it is created, it is attached to the mother’s placenta through the umbilical cord.

Our navel is surely an amazing thing! According to science, after a person has died, the navel is still warm for 3 hours, because when a woman conceives a child, her navel provides food to the child through the navel of the child. And a fully grown child is formed in 270 days = 9 months.

This is the reason why all our veins are connected to our navel, which makes it the focal point of our body. The belly button is life itself!

The “PECHOTI” is behind the navel, which has more than 72,000 veins. The total number of blood vessels we have in our body is equal to twice the circumference of the earth.

Apply oil on the umbilicus CURA dryness of the eyes, poor eyesight, pancreas, cracked heels and lips, keeps the face bright, shiny hair, knee pain, chills, lethargy, joint pains and dry skin.

* REMEDY For dry eyes, poor eyesight, nail fungus, shiny skin, shiny hair *

On the night before bed, put 3 drops of coconut oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.



* For knee pain * On the night before bed, put 3 drops of castor oil on your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.

* For tremors and lethargy, relief of joint pain, dry skin * On the night before bed, put 3 drops of mustard oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.

* WHY PLACE OIL IN YOUR BELLY BUTTON? *

Your navel can detect which veins have dried and when you put oil on it, he drives it through them and opens them …

When a baby has stomach pain, we usually massage it with oil and we see that the pain calms down. More quickly we will see if we put a few drops directly into the navel and massage around him for a few minutes, the pain heals. The oil works in the same way.

There is no harm in trying.

You can keep a small dropper bottle with the required oil next to your bed and place a few drops on the navel and massage it before going to sleep. This will make it convenient to pour and avoid accidental spills.

We knew that to lower the temperature of children, we had to put a cotton swab with alcohol in the navel, now we know that with oil, it is better.

I am transmitting this valuable and very useful information received from a wonderful friend.