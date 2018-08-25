DID YOU KNOW?
Why put oil on the belly button?
(A 62-year-old man had poor vision in his left eye, could not see especially at night and eye specialists told him that his eyes were in good condition but that the only problem was that the veins that gave him blood in the eyes they were dry and would never see again).
Our navel (NABHI), is an incredible gift that our creator has given us.
According to Science, the first part created after conception is the navel. After it is created, it is attached to the mother’s placenta through the umbilical cord.
Our navel is surely an amazing thing! According to science, after a person has died, the navel is still warm for 3 hours, because when a woman conceives a child, her navel provides food to the child through the navel of the child. And a fully grown child is formed in 270 days = 9 months.
This is the reason why all our veins are connected to our navel, which makes it the focal point of our body. The belly button is life itself!
The “PECHOTI” is behind the navel, which has more than 72,000 veins. The total number of blood vessels we have in our body is equal to twice the circumference of the earth.
Apply oil on the umbilicus CURA dryness of the eyes, poor eyesight, pancreas, cracked heels and lips, keeps the face bright, shiny hair, knee pain, chills, lethargy, joint pains and dry skin.
* REMEDY For dry eyes, poor eyesight, nail fungus, shiny skin, shiny hair *
On the night before bed, put 3 drops of coconut oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.
* For knee pain * On the night before bed, put 3 drops of castor oil on your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.
* For tremors and lethargy, relief of joint pain, dry skin * On the night before bed, put 3 drops of mustard oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and a half inches around your navel.
* WHY PLACE OIL IN YOUR BELLY BUTTON? *
Your navel can detect which veins have dried and when you put oil on it, he drives it through them and opens them …
When a baby has stomach pain, we usually massage it with oil and we see that the pain calms down. More quickly we will see if we put a few drops directly into the navel and massage around him for a few minutes, the pain heals. The oil works in the same way.
There is no harm in trying.
You can keep a small dropper bottle with the required oil next to your bed and place a few drops on the navel and massage it before going to sleep. This will make it convenient to pour and avoid accidental spills.
We knew that to lower the temperature of children, we had to put a cotton swab with alcohol in the navel, now we know that with oil, it is better.
I am transmitting this valuable and very useful information received from a wonderful friend.
¿SABÍAS por qué poner aceite en el botón de vientre?
(Un hombre de 62 años tuvo una visión deficiente en su ojo izquierdo, casi no podía ver especialmente por la noche y los especialistas en ojos le dijeron que sus ojos estaban en buenas condiciones pero que el único problema era que las venas que le daban sangre a los ojos estaban secas y nunca más volvería a ver).
Nuestro ombligo (NABHI), es un regalo increíble que nos ha dado nuestro creador.
Según Science, la primera parte creada después de la concepción es el ombligo. Después de que se crea, se une a la placenta de la madre a través del cordón umbilical.
¡Nuestro ombligo seguramente es una cosa increíble! Según la ciencia, después de que una persona ha fallecido, el ombligo todavía está tibio durante 3 horas, debido a que cuando una mujer concibe un hijo, su ombligo proporciona alimento al niño a través del ombligo del niño. Y un niño completamente crecido se forma en 270 días = 9 meses.
Esta es la razón por la cual todas nuestras venas están conectadas a nuestro ombligo, lo que lo convierte en el punto focal de nuestro cuerpo. ¡El botón del vientre es la vida misma!
El “PECHOTI” se encuentra detrás del ombligo, que tiene más de 72,000 vetas. La cantidad total de vasos sanguíneos que tenemos en nuestro cuerpo es igual al doble de la circunferencia de la tierra.
Aplicar aceite en el ombligo CURA la sequedad de los ojos, la vista deficiente, el páncreas, los talones y labios agrietados, mantiene la cara brillante, el cabello brillante, el dolor de rodilla, los escalofríos, el letargo, los dolores en las articulaciones y la piel seca.
* REMEDIO Para la sequedad de los ojos, mala vista, hongos en las uñas, piel brillante, cabello brillante *
En la noche antes de acostarse, ponga 3 gotas de aceite de coco en su ombligo y extiéndalo 1 y media pulgadas alrededor de su ombligo.
* Para dolor de rodilla * En la noche antes de acostarse, ponga 3 gotas de aceite de ricino en su ombligo y extiéndalo 1 y media pulgadas alrededor de su ombligo.
* Para temblores y letargo, alivio del dolor en las articulaciones, piel seca * En la noche antes de acostarse, ponga 3 gotas de aceite de mostaza en su ombligo y extiéndalo 1 y media pulgadas alrededor de su ombligo.
* ¿POR QUÉ PONER ACEITE EN SU BOTÓN DE VIENTRE? *
Tu ombligo puede detectar qué venas se han secado y al ponerle aceite, él lo conduce por ellas y las va abriendo…
Cuando un bebé tiene dolor de estómago, normalmente damos masaje en él con aceite y vemos que el dolor se calma. Con mayor rapidez lo veremos si ponemos unas gotas directamente en el ombligo y damos el masaje al rededor de él unos minutos, el dolor se cura. El aceite funciona de la misma manera.
No hay daño en intentarlo.
Puede mantener un frasco gotero pequeño con el aceite requerido junto a su cama y colocar unas gotas sobre el ombligo y masajearlo antes de ir a dormir. Esto hará que sea conveniente verter y evitar derrames accidentales.
Sabíamos que para bajar la temperatura a los niños, había que poner una torunda de algodón con alcohol en el ombligo, ahora sabemos que con aceite, es mejor.
Transmito esta valiosa y muy útil información recibida de una amiga maravillosa.