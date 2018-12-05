Dignitaries honor late president George H.W. Bush

Late president George H.W. Bush’s funeral was attended by dignitaries and former presidents as they remembered him as a World War Two hero, Cold War veteran and commander in chief of a U.S. victory against Iraq.

Reuters reports that a bipartisan spirit was on display at the service at the Washington National Cathedral with both Republican and Democratic politicians gathering to honor a president who called for a “kinder, gentler” nation.

Jon Meacham, a presidential biographer, said in a eulogy: “George H.W. Bush was America’s last great soldier-statesman. He stood in the breach in the Cold War against totalitarianism. He stood in the breach in Washington against unthinking partisanship.”

Bush died last week in Texas. He was 94 years old.

The Clintons and the Obamas shared the front pew with the Trumps.

The late president was in office from 1989 to 1993, and he has been remembered as a father-like figure who represented civility in American politics.

His failure to secure a second term is blamed on his inability to connect with ordinary Americans during an economic recession. However, his reputation for moderation and politeness shines today in a new light during the Trump era which has further divided an already polarized country.