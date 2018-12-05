Dignitaries honor late president George H.W. Bush

Late president George H.W. Bush’s funeral was attended by dignitaries and former presidents as they remembered him as a World War Two hero, Cold War veteran and commander in chief of a U.S. victory against Iraq.
Reuters reports that a bipartisan spirit was on display at the service at the Washington National Cathedral with both Republican and Democratic politicians gathering to honor a president who called for a “kinder, gentler” nation.
Jon Meacham, a presidential biographer, said in a eulogy: “George H.W. Bush was America’s last great soldier-statesman. He stood in the breach in the Cold War against totalitarianism. He stood in the breach in Washington against unthinking partisanship.”
Bush died last week in Texas. He was 94 years old.
The Clintons and the Obamas shared the front pew with the Trumps.
The late president was in office from 1989 to 1993, and he has been remembered as a father-like figure who represented civility in American politics.
His failure to secure a second term is blamed on his inability to connect with ordinary Americans during an economic recession. However, his reputation for moderation and politeness shines today in a new light during the Trump era which has further divided an already polarized country.
Dignatarios honran a difunto presidente George H.W. Bush
Al funeral del difunto presidente George H.W. Bush asistieron dignatarios y ex presidentes, donde lo recordaron como un héroe de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, veterano de la Guerra Fría y comandante en jefe de una victoria de los Estados Unidos contra Irak.
Reuters informa que se exhibió un espíritu bipartidista en el servicio en la Catedral Nacional de Washington con políticos republicanos y demócratas reunidos para honrar a un presidente que pidió una nación “más amable y gentil”.
Jon Meacham, biógrafo presidencial, dijo en un elogio: “George H.W. Bush fue el último gran soldado estadista de Estados Unidos. Se mantuvo en la brecha en la Guerra Fría contra el totalitarismo. Se mantuvo en la brecha en Washington contra el partidismo irreflexivo”.
Bush murió la semana pasada en Texas. Tenía 94 años.
Los Clinton y los Obama compartieron el primer banco con los Trump.
El difunto presidente estuvo en el cargo desde 1989 hasta 1993, y se le recuerda como una figura paterna que representaba la civilidad en la política estadounidense.
Su fracaso en asegurar un segundo mandato se atribuye a su incapacidad para conectarse con los estadounidenses comunes durante una recesión económica. Sin embargo, su reputación de moderación y cortesía brilla hoy bajo una nueva luz durante la era Trump, que ha dividido aún más a un país ya polarizado.