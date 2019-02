Dog euthanized by St. Louis County Animal Control did not have rabies

Missouri health officials confirmed on Tuesday that a dog rescued a week and a half ago and later euthanized after biting a vet tech did not have rabies.

The news that a postal worker had found a dog collapsed in an alleyway between two St. Louis City homes on February 8 made the rounds of local news media outlets.

The postal worker contacted Stray Rescue, which in turn took the dog to a clinic in St. Louis County, called Veterinary Specialty Services.

St. Louis County Animal Control said that Faust, as the dog was named, had shown signs of improvement but bit a veterinarian tech, breaking the skin. Faust was euthanized within six hours after being picked up by Animal Control.

Fox 2 reports that Faust showed signs that she might have had rabies: inability to lift herself up, to walk, back and forth swaying and inappropriate neurological responses to stimuli.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services analyzed Faust’s brain upon receiving it, on February 14. The remains were tested the same day and came back negative for rabies.

Stray Rescue issued a statement saying that disagreed with the decision to euthanize Faust.

St. Louis County Interim Health co-director Spring Schmidt issued the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:

“As reported, Faust, a six-year-old pit bull was in critical condition when she was transported to our facility on February 11th after biting a person through the skin. Our veterinary staff immediately observed Faust was suffering and in acute distress. She had multiple signs of neurological damage and other potential signs of rabies with no other presenting cause such as a head trauma. Faust was stumbling, had difficulty lifting herself up and expressed inappropriate neurological responses.

“These factors led to our decision to euthanize Faust. The veterinary staff followed all appropriate medical protocols in this case.

“The State of Missouri has confirmed Faust tested negative for rabies. Our veterinary staff’s decision, while difficult, has been supported by the State Veterinarian and the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association. The protocols we strictly adhere to are important for the protection of both people and animals.”