Dog found nearly frozen rescued by St. Louis postal worker

A dog that was found nearly frozen is recovering thanks to a postal worker and a pet rescue organization in St. Louis.

A postal worker found the dog, now named Faust, not moving and nearly frozen to death on a sidewalk.

The organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis is currently treating the pup. Dr. Sarah Frei told KTVI that Faust’s body temperature was so dangerously low that their thermometer couldn’t detect it.

Frei said, “We’re not a hundred percent sure what caused it, but she was found on cold pavement at pretty freezing temperatures, so it did not take long for her temperature to drop to dangerous, life-threatening levels.”

The organization has since posted Faust’s progress on Facebook, saying they administered care, but still needed more help. Faust was taken to Veterinary Specialty Services, where she continues to recover.

The organization used the opportunity to remind everyone to keep an eye out for pets left in the cold.