Donald Trump claims he was in Ground Zero on 9/11

President Donald Trump said on Monday morning, in a speech to first responders of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, that he had also been at Ground Zero on 9/11.

“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

The first responders were at the White House for the signing of an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which guarantees first responders of 9/11 will continue to get money from the government to deal with the illnesses and injuries that resulted from the attack.

News outlets all over the internet have been quick to point out that there is very little evidence that Trump was actually near the World Trade center that day, judging from public appearances on the media that day and the days after.

For example, as CNN reports, Trump was on the phone with WWOR’s Alan Marcus talking about how his building at 40 Wall Street was now the tallest.

Other news sources place him at Trump Tower, several miles from Ground Zero, watching the events of that day unfold.