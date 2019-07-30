Donald Trump claims he was in Ground Zero on 9/11

President Donald Trump said on Monday morning, in a speech to first responders of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, that he had also been at Ground Zero on 9/11.
“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”
The first responders were at the White House for the signing of an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which guarantees first responders of 9/11 will continue to get money from the government to deal with the illnesses and injuries that resulted from the attack.
News outlets all over the internet have been quick to point out that there is very little evidence that Trump was actually near the World Trade center that day, judging from public appearances on the media that day and the days after.
For example, as CNN reports, Trump was on the phone with WWOR’s Alan Marcus talking about how his building at 40 Wall Street was now the tallest.
Other news sources place him at Trump Tower, several miles from Ground Zero, watching the events of that day unfold.
Donald Trump afirma que estuvo en la Zona Cero el 11 de septiembre
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes por la mañana, en un discurso a los socorristas de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre de 2001, que también había estado en la Zona Cero el 11 de septiembre.
“También estuve allí abajo, pero no me considero rescatista. Pero yo estaba allá abajo. Pasé mucho tiempo allá con ustedes”.
Los rescatistas estuvieron en la Casa Blanca para la firma de una extensión del Fondo de Compensación de Víctimas del 11 de septiembre, que garantiza que los primeros en responder del 11 de septiembre continuarán recibiendo dinero del gobierno para tratar las enfermedades y lesiones que resultaron del ataque.
Los medios de comunicación en todo Internet han señalado rápidamente que hay muy poca evidencia de que Trump estuviera realmente cerca del World Trade Center ese día, a juzgar por las apariciones públicas en los medios ese día y los días posteriores.
Por ejemplo, como informa CNN, Trump estaba hablando por teléfono con Alan Marcus de WWOR hablando sobre cómo su edificio en 40 Wall Street era ahora el más alto.
Otras fuentes de noticias lo ubican en la Trump Tower, a varias millas de la Zona Cero, viendo cómo se desarrollan los eventos de ese día.