Donald Trump heads to Carolinas to witness Hurricane Florence damage

President Donald Trump traveled on Wednesday to the area of the Carolinas that was hit by floods brought on by Hurricane Florence.

Florence made landfall near the point where South Carolina meets North Carolina on Friday morning.

The president pledged complete federal assistance to the area damaged. “The money will come as fast as you need it,” Trump told local officials during a briefing at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina, in the southeastern part of the state.

The president’s disaster response has been under scrutiny this last week after he infuriated officials in Puerto Rico and was criticized by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for questioning a study that said nearly 3,000 people died on the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

USA Today informs that San Juan’s mayor called Trump’s claim “delusional”, and even high-ranking Republican leaders, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, distanced themselves from Trump’s tweets about Puerto Rico.

On his visit to the Carolinas on Wednesday, the president stopped first in Havelock, North Carolina. He is also scheduled to visit flooded areas near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

During his briefing in North Carolina, Trump said: “In moments of despair we’ve witnessed the true character of the American people. Citizens all across our country rallied to rescue the stranded, to protect the innocent and to restore hope to families who’ve experienced tremendous and unbearable loss.”

Early figures estimate property damage caused by Florence between $15 billion and $60 billion.