Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un in unprecedented summit

President Donald Trump met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented summit in Singapore, where the two leaders spent nearly five hours together and ended the day declaring a new friendship between the two countries.
The two heads of state signed a document saying the North Korean leader “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” They also exchanged flattering comments in front of the media.
Trump praised Kim, a long-time adversary of the United States, as a “talented” leader who could be trusted. “We learned a lot about each other and our countries,” he said. “I learned he’s a very talented man.” Just the day before, he had called Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of perhaps the closest U.S. ally, “weak” and “dishonest.”
Kim, on his part, called the meeting “historic.” “Today, we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind,” Kim said through a translator. “The world will see a major change.”
However, there were few, if any, concrete steps towards the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” that Trump had promised he would get from his meeting with Kim. Trump insisted during a news conference the agreement went further than many people expected, but acknowledged the effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear arsenal was in its early stages.
“We will do it as fast as it can mechanically and physically be done,” he said.
Some criticized Trump for appearing to have made more concessions than what he got in return. The president announced that the United States would end its joint military exercises with South Korea, which the North has long rebuked as provocative.
Trump also said that he hoped to eventually withdraw US forces from South Korea, but said “that’s not part of the equation right now.”
“I want to get our soldiers out. I want to bring our soldiers back home,” Trump said. “But that’s not part of the equation right now. I hope it will be eventually.”
Trump also said that sanctions on North Korea will remain in place until the denuclearization process is underway. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a top North Korean official will take over talks regarding the matter. They are promised to being “at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes.”
The meeting took place at a luxury hotel on the island of Sentosa, in Singapore. At the conclusion of the summit, Trump told reporters, “We both want to do something. We both are going to do something. And we have developed a very special bond. People are going to be very impressed. People are going to be very happy.”
Donald Trump se reúne con Kim Jong Un en cumbre sin precedentes
El presidente Donald Trump se reunió con Kim Jong Un, de Corea del Norte, en una cumbre sin precedentes en Singapur, donde los dos líderes pasaron casi cinco horas juntos y terminaron el día declarando una nueva amistad entre los dos países.
Los dos jefes de Estado firmaron un documento que expresa que el líder norcoreano “reafirmó su firme e inquebrantable compromiso de completar la desnuclearización de la Península Coreana”. También intercambiaron halagadores comentarios frente a los medios.
Trump elogió a Kim, un adversario de larga data de los Estados Unidos, como un líder “talentoso” en quien se podía confiar. “Aprendimos mucho sobre el otro y nuestros países”, dijo. “Aprendí que es un hombre muy talentoso”. Justo el día anterior, Trump había llamado a Justin Trudeau, primer ministro de quizás el aliado más cercano de Estados Unidos, “débil” y “deshonesto”.
Kim, por su parte, calificó la reunión como “histórica”. “Hoy tuvimos una reunión histórica y decidimos dejar el pasado atrás”, dijo Kim a través de un traductor. “El mundo verá un cambio importante”.
Sin embargo, hubo pocos pasos concretos hacia la “desnuclearización completa, verificable e irreversible” que Trump había prometido que obtendría de su reunión con Kim. Trump insistió durante una conferencia de prensa que el acuerdo fue más allá de lo que muchas personas esperaban, pero reconoció que el esfuerzo por deshacerse del arsenal nuclear de Corea del Norte estaba en sus primeras etapas.
“Lo haremos tan rápido como sea posible mecánica y físicamente”, dijo.
Algunos criticaron a Trump por parecer haber hecho más concesiones de las que obtuvo a cambio. El presidente anunció que Estados Unidos terminaría sus ejercicios militares conjuntos con Corea del Sur, algo de lo que el Norte siempre se ha quejado.
Trump también dijo que esperaba eventualmente retirar las fuerzas estadounidenses de Corea del Sur, pero dijo que “eso no forma parte de la ecuación en este momento”.
“Quiero sacar a nuestros soldados. Quiero traer a nuestros soldados a casa “, dijo Trump. “Pero eso no es parte de la ecuación en este momento. Espero que lo sea eventualmente”.
Trump también dijo que las sanciones a Corea del Norte se mantendrán hasta que se inicie el proceso de desnuclearización. El secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, y un alto funcionario norcoreano se harán cargo de las conversaciones al respecto. Prometieron empezar “en la fecha más temprana posible, para implementar los resultados”.
La reunión tuvo lugar en un hotel de lujo en la isla de Sentosa, en Singapur. Al final de la cumbre, Trump dijo a los periodistas: “Ambos queremos hacer algo. Ambos vamos a hacer algo. Y hemos desarrollado un vínculo muy especial. La gente quedará muy impresionada. La gente va a estar muy feliz”.