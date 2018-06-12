Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un in unprecedented summit

President Donald Trump met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented summit in Singapore, where the two leaders spent nearly five hours together and ended the day declaring a new friendship between the two countries.

The two heads of state signed a document saying the North Korean leader “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” They also exchanged flattering comments in front of the media.

Trump praised Kim, a long-time adversary of the United States, as a “talented” leader who could be trusted. “We learned a lot about each other and our countries,” he said. “I learned he’s a very talented man.” Just the day before, he had called Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of perhaps the closest U.S. ally, “weak” and “dishonest.”

Kim, on his part, called the meeting “historic.” “Today, we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind,” Kim said through a translator. “The world will see a major change.”

However, there were few, if any, concrete steps towards the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” that Trump had promised he would get from his meeting with Kim. Trump insisted during a news conference the agreement went further than many people expected, but acknowledged the effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear arsenal was in its early stages.

“We will do it as fast as it can mechanically and physically be done,” he said.

Some criticized Trump for appearing to have made more concessions than what he got in return. The president announced that the United States would end its joint military exercises with South Korea, which the North has long rebuked as provocative.

Trump also said that he hoped to eventually withdraw US forces from South Korea, but said “that’s not part of the equation right now.”

“I want to get our soldiers out. I want to bring our soldiers back home,” Trump said. “But that’s not part of the equation right now. I hope it will be eventually.”

Trump also said that sanctions on North Korea will remain in place until the denuclearization process is underway. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a top North Korean official will take over talks regarding the matter. They are promised to being “at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes.”

The meeting took place at a luxury hotel on the island of Sentosa, in Singapore. At the conclusion of the summit, Trump told reporters, “We both want to do something. We both are going to do something. And we have developed a very special bond. People are going to be very impressed. People are going to be very happy.”