Donald Trump recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president

President Donald Trump officially recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president.

The Trump administration released a statement Wednesday to announce its formal support for Guaido, head of the opposition-led Congress. Guaido declared himself interim president Wednesday afternoon.

Global News Canada reports that sympathizers of Guaido have urged the opposition leader to assume the presidency since Nicolas Maduro was inaugurated to a second term earlier this month.

Guaido was elected to head Congress on January 5, and has said he is willing to replace Maduro is the military supports him, with the aim of then calling for free elections.

U.S. officials declared that Maduro’s claim on power is illegitimate and have openly decelerated support for Guaido.

Speaking anonymously, sources familiar with U.S.-Venezuela relations said the recognition of Guaido would complicate diplomacy between the two countries.