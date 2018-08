Donald Trump tells Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down Mueller investigation

Tensions between the president and the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election reached new heights, as president Donald Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday to shut down Mueller’s investigation.

The president tweeted: “…This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff sessions should stop this rigged witch hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

Trump also called the probe a “terrible situation.”

Lawmakers from both parties censored the president’s demand, with Republicans calling it ill-advised and Democrats denouncing it as an attempt to obstruct justice.

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, defended the president’s remarks, calling it “free speech.” Giuliani said his client “was expressing his opinion on his favored medium”, not issuing an order to his attorney general.

The Trump administration again tried to defend itself through choice of words and neglect of intention. “He said ‘should’, not ‘must,’ and no presidential order was issued or will be,” Giuliani said.

It was noted by critics that Mueller is also currently investigating the president’s tweet history for any evidence of obstruction of justice in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election – and the tweet issued on Wednesday is new evidence.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, a top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said that “this is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight.”

The president seems to be particularly worried with Mueller’s investigation due to the fact that the Special Counsel’s team is currently prosecuting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on financial allegations. Manafort’s trial started on Tuesday with jury selection.

Sources close to Mueller’s team say the he is seeking testimony from the president himself, but so far Trump has refused.

Democrats have long complained about Trump’s attempts to shut down the investigation. Ben Rhodes, the former foreign policy advisor to President Barack Obama, tweeted: “This is what the Republican Party supports – a relentless attack on the rule of law by the President of the United States to enable the continued Russian invasion of our democracy.”

USA Today noted that even if Sessions was wiling to act on Trump’s demands, the steps that he could take to shut down the investigation are unclear. The attorney general recused himself from the Russia probe because he played a role in Trump’s presidential campaign. It would be up to Deputy Attorney General Rod Roseinstein, a frequent target of Trump’s attacks, to take any action on the investigation, though he has consistently defended the special counsel’s work.