Donald Trump will have lunch with Kanye West on Thursday

Rapper Kanye West will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House for lunch.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the news: “Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner.”

Sanders said Trump and West plan to discuss “manufacturing resurgence in American, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.”

The rapper, a longtime supporter of Trump, visited with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower, a month before Trump’s inauguration.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has also worked with Trump and the White House on prison reform and pardon issues.

On Sept. 29, West stirred controversy at his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where he delivers an unaired pro-Trump speech that drew catcalls from the audience.

During the “Weekend Update” segment of that episode of SNL, cast member Pete Davidson described West as a musical genius, but stopped short of any other compliments.

“Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius,” Davidson said. “But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”