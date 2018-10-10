Donald Trump will have lunch with Kanye West on Thursday

Rapper Kanye West will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House for lunch.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the news: “Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner.”
Sanders said Trump and West plan to discuss “manufacturing resurgence in American, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.”
The rapper, a longtime supporter of Trump, visited with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower, a month before Trump’s inauguration.
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has also worked with Trump and the White House on prison reform and pardon issues.
On Sept. 29, West stirred controversy at his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where he delivers an unaired pro-Trump speech that drew catcalls from the audience.
During the “Weekend Update” segment of that episode of SNL, cast member Pete Davidson described West as a musical genius, but stopped short of any other compliments.
“Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius,” Davidson said. “But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”
Donald Trump almorzará con Kanye West el jueves
El rapero Kanye West se reunirá con el presidente Donald Trump el jueves en la Casa Blanca para el almuerzo.
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, confirmó la noticia: “Kanye West vendrá a la Casa Blanca a almorzar con el presidente Trump y también se reunirá con Jared Kushner”.
Sanders dijo que el plan de Trump y West es discutir “el resurgimiento de la manufactura en Estados Unidos, la reforma penitenciaria, cómo prevenir la violencia de pandillas y qué se puede hacer para reducir la violencia en Chicago”.
El rapero, un partidario de Trump de larga data, visitó al entonces presidente electo en Trump Tower, un mes antes de la inauguración de Trump.
La esposa de West, Kim Kardashian, también ha trabajado con Trump y la Casa Blanca en temas de reforma de la prisión y el indulto.
El 29 de septiembre, West provocó una controversia en su aparición en “Saturday Night Live”, en la que pronunció un discurso pro-Trump que provocó estruendos en la audiencia.
Durante el segmento de “Weekend Update” de ese episodio de SNL, el miembro del reparto Pete Davidson describió a West como un genio musical, pero no llegó a hacer ningún otro cumplido.
“Al igual que Joey Chestnut es un genio que come perros calientes”, dijo Davidson. “Pero no quiero escuchar las opiniones de Joey Chestnut sobre cosas que no están relacionadas con los perros calientes”.