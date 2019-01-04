Donald Trump will resign the presidency in 2019 in exchange for immunity for him and his family, says former Bush advisor

Alan J. Steinberg, who served as an advisor to former president George W. Bush, said in an opinion piece published this week that he didn’t believe President Donald Trump would be removed from office through impeachment.
Steinberg, who worked as regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said that he believed Trump would resign in 2019 in exchange for immunity.
“Trump will not be removed from office by the constitutional impeachment and removal process,” Steingerg wrote in the newspaper The Star-Ledger. “Instead, the self-professed supreme dealmaker will use his presidency as a bargaining chip with federal and state authorities in 2019, agreeing to leave office in exchange for the relevant authorities not pursuing criminal charges against him, his children or the Trump Organization.”
Steinberg’s argument is based on the fact that if the House of Representatives were to impeach Trump, 20 Republican senators would have to vote to remove the president from office, which seems very unlikely. On the other hand, the many legal challenges that Trump is currently facing, mainly from the investigation by the special counsel Robert Mueller, could lead him to leave the White House.
Steinberg is not the only one who believes Trump will not end his first term in office. Other experts, including Republicans, have expressed the same belief in the past.
Donald Trump renunciará a presidencia en 2019 a cambio de inmunidad para él y su familia, dice ex asesor de Bush
Alan J. Steinberg, quien fue asesor del ex presidente George W. Bush, dijo en un artículo de opinión publicado esta semana que no creía que el presidente Donald Trump fuera destituido de su cargo por impugnación.
Steinberg, quien trabajó como administrador regional de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental, dijo que creía que Trump renunciaría en 2019 a cambio de inmunidad.
“Trump no será destituido de su cargo por el proceso de destitución y destitución constitucional”, escribió Steingerg en el periódico The Star-Ledger. “En lugar de eso, el autoproclamado agente de negociaciones supremo usará su presidencia como moneda de cambio con las autoridades federales y estatales en 2019, y acordará dejar el cargo a cambio de que las autoridades pertinentes no presenten cargos criminales contra él, sus hijos o la Organización Trump”.
El argumento de Steinberg se basa en el hecho de que si la Cámara de Representantes impugnara a Trump, 20 senadores republicanos tendrían que votar para destituir al presidente, lo que parece muy improbable. Por otro lado, los muchos desafíos legales que Trump enfrenta actualmente, principalmente a partir de la investigación del abogado especial Robert Mueller, podrían llevarlo a abandonar la Casa Blanca.
Steinberg no es el único que cree que Trump no terminará su primer mandato en el cargo. Otros expertos, incluidos los republicanos, han expresado la misma creencia en el pasado.