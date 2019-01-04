Donald Trump will resign the presidency in 2019 in exchange for immunity for him and his family, says former Bush advisor

Alan J. Steinberg, who served as an advisor to former president George W. Bush, said in an opinion piece published this week that he didn’t believe President Donald Trump would be removed from office through impeachment.

Steinberg, who worked as regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said that he believed Trump would resign in 2019 in exchange for immunity.

“Trump will not be removed from office by the constitutional impeachment and removal process,” Steingerg wrote in the newspaper The Star-Ledger. “Instead, the self-professed supreme dealmaker will use his presidency as a bargaining chip with federal and state authorities in 2019, agreeing to leave office in exchange for the relevant authorities not pursuing criminal charges against him, his children or the Trump Organization.”

Steinberg’s argument is based on the fact that if the House of Representatives were to impeach Trump, 20 Republican senators would have to vote to remove the president from office, which seems very unlikely. On the other hand, the many legal challenges that Trump is currently facing, mainly from the investigation by the special counsel Robert Mueller, could lead him to leave the White House.

Steinberg is not the only one who believes Trump will not end his first term in office. Other experts, including Republicans, have expressed the same belief in the past.