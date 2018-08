Dot Foods: Free to Be You

Four years ago, Marisol Lamplot had never heard of Dot Foods and didn’t know much about food industry redistribution.

“I was searching for new growth opportunities,” Marisol said. “And that’s when I found Dot.

Marisol joined Dot as a market research specialist for the natural specialty team in 2015. One year later, Marisol wanted to advance her career and pursued and earned a promotion to her current position – business development manager (BDM).

“I was an English major in college. Until this position, I had mostly worked marketing jobs,” Marisol said.

“Being a BDM has helped me with budgeting; negotiating; and better understanding logistics, the supply chain, and sales,” Lamplot explained. “This job provides you with the opportunity to work with a variety of departments and hone in on skillsets you may not possess and really master them.”

Dot Foods was founded in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, in 1960 by Robert and Dorothy Tracy. Mt. Sterling is about two hours from St. Louis and remains the company’s corporate headquarters. Dot is still family-owned and –operated today, with several of Robert and Dorothy’s children part of Dot’s executive team.

Dot is North America’s largest food industry redistributor. The company has 11 distribution centers across the United States and two in Canada, along with a joint venture in Mexico. Dot buys food service, convenience, retail, and vending products from manufacturers and sells them to distributors in all 50 states and more than 35 countries.

BDMs like Marisol work with Dot’s manufacturer partners. The St. Louis, Missouri, office is also home to Dot’s sales team. The sales team manages Dot’s relationship with its distributor customers.

Marisol serves in the Multicultural Employee Resource Group (MERG), as well as several office committees. She explained that Dot offers a lot of opportunities for employees to get involved in their office and the company’s strategic initiatives, outside of just their job duties.

“MERG meets once a month to focus on generating awareness about diversity and to foster an inclusive environment in and outside of the workplace,” Marisol said. “Dot is a great place to work with a great culture; it’s what sets Dot’s apart from other employers. You never feel inhibited to share your opinions. You feel open to be yourself and express yourself. It’s part of what drew me to Dot.”

The St. Louis office includes several departments including information technology, marketing, e-commerce, talent and inclusion, business development, and sales. Dot is fortunate to experience consistent growth and new career opportunities are being added all the time. The Mt. Sterling headquarters is Dot’s largest facility; there even more job opportunities there, including warehouse and truck driving positions.

“If you’re like me, you might not have heard of Dot. But, it’s a well-run, family company with a good name,” Marisol said. “Dot will go above and beyond to build your character and provide you opportunities to grow.”

Throughout the year, Dot holds several events for employees from all areas of the business to network with one another. Networking allows employees to explore and better understand other areas of the business they may be interested in.

At Dot, full-time employees are required to create and regularly reevaluate their personal development plan (PDP).

“The PDP is beneficial because it allows employees to deeply reflect on, and track, their personal development goals in an individualized and well-rounded way,” Marisol said.

“Being a BDM is great for me to use as a stepping stone and allows me to gain a better understanding of Dot for when I want to move up,” Marisol said. “Tracking my PDP makes me accountable for my specific development so that I am not only working to fulfill my job goals, but work on my personal growth as well.”

“Dot is flexible and nurturing to see to it that their employees become the best professional they can be in the areas they want to excel in.”

For more information about available employment opportunities, visit DotFoods.com/careers or contact Kelly Oliver, human resources manager, at 636-537-4002.