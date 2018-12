Double shooting leaves one dead south of downtown St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating two shooting in south St. Louis that left one person dead.

According to investigators, the two victims were shot within a block of each other around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said a 23-year-old man was found shot but conscious and breathing in the 2600 block of Rutger around 10 p.m.

A second man, later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Williams, was then found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 2600 block of Hickory, KMOV reported.

The 23-year-old man was listed in stable condition after being shot in the hip.

There is still no information regarding the motive or suspects.