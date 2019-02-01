Drinking on duty allegations filed against officers involved in shooting death of off-duty officer

Allegations of drinking on duty have been filed against two officers who were with officer Katlyn Alix, when she was killed last week.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lt. William Brown alleges in a disciplinary document that Officer Nathaniel Hendren “recklessly discharged a firearm resulting in the death of another officer,” and that Hendren and his partner Patrick Riordan “consumed alcoholic beverages while on-duty”.
Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after he fatally shot off-duty officer Katlyn Alix on January 24.
Riordan’s attorney said that his client “blew all zeroes” when he was given a breath test after the shooting. Riordan told investigators that he had taken “a few sips of a beer.”
Meanwhile, Hendren’s attorney said that he could not comment on the results of Hendren’s alcohol and drug screen because he did not have the results.
Both Hendren and Alix were playing a Russian roulette-like game, taking turns pointing a revolver at each other at Hendren’s home in the 700 block of Dover. According to the charging document, Hendren loaded the weapon with one bullet.
Cargo de ebriedad presentado contra oficiales involucrados en muerte de oficial fuera de servicio
Se han presentado cargos de ebriedad en servicio contra dos oficiales que estaban con la oficial Katlyn Alix, cuando fue asesinada la semana pasada.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el teniente William Brown alega en un documento disciplinario que el oficial Nathaniel Hendren “descargó imprudentemente un arma de fuego que resultó en la muerte de otro oficial”, y que Hendren y su compañero Patrick Riordan “consumieron bebidas alcohólicas mientras estaban trabajando”.
Hendren fue acusado de homicidio involuntario y de una acción criminal armada luego de que disparara fatalmente a la oficial fuera de servicio Katlyn Alix el 24 de enero.
El abogado de Riordan dijo que su cliente “sopló solo ceros” cuando le dieron una prueba de aliento después del tiroteo. Riordan dijo a los investigadores que había tomado “algunos sorbos de cerveza”.
Mientras tanto, el abogado de Hendren dijo que no podía comentar sobre los resultados de la prueba de alcohol y drogas de Hendren porque no tenía los resultados.
Tanto Hendren como Alix jugaban a un juego similar a la ruleta rusa, turnándose para apuntarse con un revólver a la casa de Hendren en la cuadra 700 de Dover. Según el documento de carga, Hendren cargó el arma con una bala.