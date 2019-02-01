Drinking on duty allegations filed against officers involved in shooting death of off-duty officer

Allegations of drinking on duty have been filed against two officers who were with officer Katlyn Alix, when she was killed last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lt. William Brown alleges in a disciplinary document that Officer Nathaniel Hendren “recklessly discharged a firearm resulting in the death of another officer,” and that Hendren and his partner Patrick Riordan “consumed alcoholic beverages while on-duty”.

Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after he fatally shot off-duty officer Katlyn Alix on January 24.

Riordan’s attorney said that his client “blew all zeroes” when he was given a breath test after the shooting. Riordan told investigators that he had taken “a few sips of a beer.”

Meanwhile, Hendren’s attorney said that he could not comment on the results of Hendren’s alcohol and drug screen because he did not have the results.

Both Hendren and Alix were playing a Russian roulette-like game, taking turns pointing a revolver at each other at Hendren’s home in the 700 block of Dover. According to the charging document, Hendren loaded the weapon with one bullet.