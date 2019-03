Driver dies after car slams into tree in St. Louis

A driver died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree as a result of wet pavement, police said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jerami Ishmon, of the 12000 block of Bay Shore Drive in north St. Louis County. The crash took place at around 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of St. Louis Avenue.

According to authorities, Ishmon was driving west on St. Louis Avenue in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix. Ishmon lost control on wet pavement and hit a large tree.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ishmon was then taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators with the city’s accident-reconstruction team are investigating the incident.