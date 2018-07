Driver killed in “freakish accident” was local entrepreneur, wife of former St Louis police chief

Authorities have identified the victim of a “freakish accident” that occurred Monday along Forest Park Parkway, when a 1-ton chuck of concrete fell from a bridge above and on top of a Tesla, instantly killing its driver.

58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa was driving the Tesla, when a car crashed on the road above and sent a piece of concrete flying onto the driveway below.

Kokwa was the founder of Congruence, Inc., a Clayton leadership advisory firm that helps local businesses set and meet strategic goals, according to the company’s website.

St. Louis Police Lt. Paul Lauer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it “was a very freak accident. Unfortunately, this car was here at the wrong time.”

The 22-year-old woman who slammed into the bridge, said she had lost control of her vehicle when turning onto Lindell Boulevard. She was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the accident. St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro told Fox 2 that the city has been looking to make the intersection of Lindell and Union safer.

“A roundabout is one of the ideas that’s been proposed,” she said. “And the nice thing about that – you have people entering, it slows everybody down, and gives people easier access to whoever direction they’re going.”